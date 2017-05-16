Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Video: Building Data Centers and Cable Landing Stations - @EtixEverywhere #ITW2017

The race to build first class data centers is on.

0 Etix Everywhere builds, finances and operates data centers and cable landing stations worldwide.  The company is already in 19 countries and has many projects ongoing.

Antoine Boniface, Managing Director of Etix Everywhere, provides an update.

See video: https://youtu.be/9X63NYkCthU


