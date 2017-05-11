Versa Networks expands its SD-WAN Offering

Versa Networks announced a significant expansion of its software-defined networking (SDN) capabilities from SD-WAN to software-defined branch (SD-Branch).





The Versa Cloud IP Platform now enables large enterprises and service providers to virtualise and software-define the branch and WAN to help reduce complexity and increase IT agility.





Versa has enhanced the capabilities of the Versa Cloud IP Platform to enable customers to software-define a range of IP services across the branch office and WAN, including:





1. The ability to host third-party virtual network functions (VNFs), allowing migration to SD-WAN while simplifying lifecycle management and maintaining existing functions at the branch.





2. Integrated WiFi and Ethernet switching software support to help simplify infrastructure and management.





3. Embedded LTE for streamlined and more resilient deployments.





4. Multi-vector malware security.





For enterprise applications, Versa Cloud IP Platform combines network and security capabilities to provide a suite of Layer 3 to 7 IP services that are based on a cloud-native, multi-tenant software platform. The ability to host third-party VNFs with service chaining facilitates deployment where enterprises wish to maintain functionality provided by other vendors.





In addition, managed service providers can employ the Versa Cloud platform to offer a portfolio of managed services that combine MPLS, broadband Internet and mobile (3G/4G) network services with a Software-Defined Branch (SD-Branch), SD-WAN, Software-Defined Security (SD-Security) or Software-Defined Router (SD-Router).



