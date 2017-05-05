Transition Networks showcases fibre-to-the-desk

Minneapolis-based Transition Networks, a provider of data network integration solutions and a company of Communications Systems, announced it is showcasing fibre-to-the-desk connectivity solutions designed for enterprise and government network applications during Dell EMC World 2017 in Las Vegas.





At the event, Transition Networks will introduce a range of new products for implementing fibre into Ethernet networks, including a fibre network interface card (NIC) with PoE+ port, plus fast Ethernet and Gigabit Ethernet fibre NICs that have been certified by Dell EMC, specifically the Scorpion-USB 3.0 Gigabit Ethernet fibre adapter and an 18-slot mini media converter chassis for consolidating copper-to-fibre media conversion equipment.





Transition Networks will showcase its family of Gigabit Ethernet fibre-to-the-desk NICs that feature both fibre connectivity for linking to a PC, as well as PoE+ to connect to copper-based powered devices such as IP phones. The company will also demonstrate a government use case of a national deployment of a PoE security solution with an intelligence agency.





During Dell EMC World, Transition Networks is participating in the session 'Fiber-to-the-Desk Connectivity Solutions for Dell PCs and Wyse Thin Clients', which will cover its Gigabit Ethernet fibre-to-the-desk NICs. The discussion will also cover its mini stand-alone media converter and chassis options, designed to simplify physical layer applications, and ION platform, which is designed for more complex fibre integration needs.





Transition Networks' ION platform integrates copper and different types of fibre and is designed to enable customers to extend networks, optimise existing infrastructure. The solution also supports navigation of connected network interfaces for network management. Designed for enterprise data centres and core network applications, the ION platform offers flexibility via modular or stand-alone units with 1-, 2-, 6- or 19-slot chassis options.





In addition, the platform offers a range of slide-in interface devices and converter modules enabling support for Layer 1 and Layer 2 Ethernet networks (100Base, 10/100, 1000Base, 10/100/1,000 Mbit/s and 10 Gigabit Ethernet) and TDM networks (T1/E1/J1 and DS3-T3/E3 ).



