Time to Register for IEEE Women in Engineering Leadership Conference

We often have the skills to be makers of innovative products, to teach or inspire our kids, but often we have trouble getting started.
In this video, Natalia Baklitskaya, CAD Infrastructure Software Engineer at Intel's Programmable Solutions Group, talks about her upcoming workshop at the the IEEE Women in Engineering Leadership Conference, which will be held May 22-23, 2017 at the San Jose Convention Center.
Can't attend the full 2017 WIE ILC event? Register to attend Tuesday s Career Fair or Networking Reception Monday evening here: http://bit.ly/2qmOOTP
