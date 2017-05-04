Thailand’s AIS expands roll-out of Metaswitch Perimeta for VoLTE

Cloud native communications software company Metaswitch announced that AIS, Thailand’s largest mobile carrier, has extended its deployment of Metaswitch Perimeta session border controllers from its 3G to its 4G network to enable the delivery of voice over LTE (VoLTE) services and to support VoLTE peering between AIS and other network operators.







Serving over 40 million subscribers and with a network covering around 98% of the country, AIS and its subsidiaries operate a high-speed mobile network and offer a range of voice and data services. In addition to the Perimeta SBC, as part of the latest upgrade AIS has deployed the Metaview Service Assurance Server (SAS), designed to facilitate troubleshooting and problem resolution and help ensure SLAs are met, including in a virtualised environment.





Previously, in early 2016 Metaswitch announced that mobile carrier AIS of Thailand has selected its Perimeta SBC to form the basis for a system-wide service modernisation. The project was intended to enable AIS to securely and reliably connect to other operators in Thailand using IP interconnect, as well as allow the adoption of network functions virtualisation (NFV) in the future.





Metaswitch noted that as part of a project designed to cost-effectively address increasing demand for services, AIS had deployed both its Perimeta vSBC and MetaView SAS solutions.

Metaswitch's Perimeta solution supports functions including security, traffic management, protocol interworking and SIP header manipulation, and is designed to scale without affecting network performance or resiliency.



