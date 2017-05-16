Telia Carrier launches new shorter route between Zurich and Strasbourg

Global wholesale services provider Telia Carrier announced a new, high capacity route that extends from Zurich, Switzerland to Strasbourg in France via Basel, Switzerland, providing a shorter path and lower latency between Frankfurt in Germany and Zurich.





With the launch of a new PoP and metro fibre in Zurich, Switzerland the new route provides customers with routing options that can significantly improve performance for transmission to and from Milan, Italy and Marseilles in France. The combination of a shorter route with increased security and diversity is designed to offer Telia Carrier customers to address the demands of end-users.





In Zurich, Telia Carrier stated that it is experiencing growing demand for high capacity fibre infrastructure and 100 Gbit/s and higher rate services from over-the-top (OTT) content providers and large-scale web hosting companies to meet end customer demand. The new PoP and additional fibre enables Telia Carrier to offer a range of services and routing options to local and international companies requiring connectivity throughout Europe.







