Telia Carrier expands connectivity in EMEA via 2 new PoPs in Milan

Sweden-based wholesale carrier Telia Carrier announced it has expanded its presence in Italy with two new PoPs in Milan, designed to enable improved backbone services for major service, content and cloud providers requiring low latency and high speed connectivity.





As a key termination point for traffic entering Europe from the Middle Eastern and North African countries, together with traffic from Asia landing in nearby Marseille in France, Telia Carrier noted that Italy is becoming a key hub for connectivity in the region. Telia Carrier's expansion to serve this connection point is part of its strategy to meet the local needs of customers in Italy and in adjacent countries.





With the build-out into the Data4 and SuperNAP facilities in Milan, Telia Carrier is able to better support the increasing demands of service providers and their customers in the city and the region. In particular, as over-the-top (OTT) providers, 'mega cloud' providers and carriers expand their service offerings in Italy, Telia Carrier's IP backbone can provide a platform to reliably mission-critical IP services.





Additionally, Telia Carrier's expanded presence in Milan enables it to offer global wholesale customers lower latency, higher capacity routing options to Northern Italy, as well as to Switzerland and Germany in Europe and south to countries in North Africa.





Regarding the latest expansion, Davide Binaghi, MD of Telia Carrier Italy, said, "With subsea cables landing in Sicily and Bari, as well as Marseille, Milan is an ideal location for large content and cloud providers to connect to… as Italian service providers look to expand their services to both residential and business customers, Telia Carrier is… positioned to supply the high capacity backbone services needed to support such expansion".



