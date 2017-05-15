Telenor selects NEC for Microwave Systems

NEC announced that it has signed a global frame agreement with global telco Telenor based in Norway covering the provision of microwave communications systems to the group's 13 telecom affiliates in Northern Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia.





Through this agreement, NEC will provide full support for the deployments, from the introduction of its ultra-compact microwave communications systems, iPASOLINK VR and iPASOLINK EX Advanced, to maintenance services over a period of five years.





Under the agreement, NEC will initially supply the iPASOLINK solution to Telenor Pakistan, before expanding the delivery of its products to the group's affiliates in other geographic areas. Telenor group has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, Montenegro, Serbia, Bulgaria, Thailand, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India and Myanmar, as well as Pakistan.





NEC noted that it has a longstanding relationship with Telenor extending over decades, and has previously entered into a number of global frame agreements for microwave communications systems since 2006. NEC claims to be Telenor's largest supplier of microwave communications systems in terms of cumulative shipments.





http://www.nec.com/en/press/201705/global_20170510_03.html





In 2016 NEC and NEC Scandinavia announced it had been selected to provide routing, switching and security equipment and maintenance services to Telenor Norway and Telenor Sweden within the frame of the group's IP/MPLS network modernisation program (BRUT).

In 2015, NEC, together with Juniper Networks and Infinera, announced a global framework agreement with the Telenor Group under which it would act as a turnkey solution provider for Telenor with responsibility for delivering all major elements of the operator's transport network, including microwave, IP routers and optical equipment.





