Telefónica Picks Nuage Networks for SD-WAN

The Telefonica Group has selected Nuage Networks, a division of Nokia, as its provider for next-generation Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) services. The installation will deliver automated end-to-end services leveraging next-generation cloud technology to several thousand global enterprise customers using Nuage Networks Virtualized Network Services (VNS). Financial terms were not disclosed.









The companies said the new SD-WAN service from Telefonica is expected to be available in second half of 2017 in Spain, and will be followed by Telefonica Business Services (International) and other subsidiaries. Telefonica is integrating the Nuage Networks SD-WAN solution with new full-stack approach across the Group and will develop a superb customized self portal for user-driven service customization and fulfillment, which will accelerate deployment and bring individual sites online while reducing operational overhead at the customer site."The IT, communications and service demands of today's enterprises are much higher than just a few years ago. Companies require new cloud technologies to support them while simplifying traditional service models. We worked closely with Telefonica to ensure the Nuage Networks' VNS solution addresses their new SD-WAN service requirements around the globe. Enterprise customers who need more flexibility and agility to adapt to rapidly changing business needs can get it through a trusted provider like Telefonica," stated Sunil Khandekar, founder and chief executive officer of Nuage Networks from Nokia.