Telco Systems + Silver Peak launch vCPE for SD-WAN

Telco Systems, a BATM Advanced Communications company and provider of CE 2.0, MPLS, IP, SDN/NFV solutions, and Silver Peak, a global supplier of broadband and hybrid WAN solutions, have announced a new open vCPE solution for managed SD-WAN services.







The joint vCPE SD-WAN solution from Telco Systems and Silver Peak is designed to enable service providers to quickly launch new tiered, virtualised services. The open solution also allows telcos and managed service providers to leverage the potential of NFV to create an agile, open and flexible service delivery platform that can support VNF services in parallel to or as part of a service chain with SD-WAN services.





The joint solution integrates the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnectSP virtual SD-WAN solution with Telco Systems' Verge platform. The Verge solution, part of its new NFVTime suite, offers an open, service-ready, plug-and-play vCPE based on standard x86 hardware platforms.





The Silver Peak EdgeConnectSP virtual SD-WAN solution is a scalable, multi-tenant SD-WAN solution designed to provide secure and reliable virtual overlays for connecting users to applications with the flexibility to utilise any combination of MPLS, broadband and LTE transport services without affecting network or application performance.





Centrally managed with Silver Peak's Unity OrchestratorSP, enterprises are able to configure application-driven security policies that enable direct granular Internet breakout for trusted SaaS and web applications from branch locations. The joint solution also enables zero touch provisioning and deployment, orchestration and portal integration.





The combined solution is also extensible to incorporate third party functions, such as virtual firewalls and virtual SLA probes from both companies VNF partner ecosystem.



