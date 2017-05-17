Telco Systems and Advantech deliver open vCPE solution for SMB market

Telco Systems, a BATM Advanced Communications company and provider of CE 2.0, MPLS, IP, SDN/NFV solutions, and the Networks & Communications Group within Advantech have jointly announced a partnership to deliver an open vCPE solution designed to enable VNF services using cost optimised hardware.





The partnership between Telco Systems and Advantech is intended to facilitate the rapid deployment of Telco Systems' NFVTime open vCPE solution across a range of Advantech white box appliances. The NFVTime suite offers a service-ready, plug-and-play vCPE solution that integrates white box hardware, NFVi-OS and a VNF portfolio that can be centrally managed and orchestrated.





The combined offering is based on:





1. Telco Systems' NFVTime solution, designed to allow telcos and managed service providers to flexibly deploy any VNF service, including SD-WAN, vRouter, vFirewall, vProbe and vSecurity, remotely, as and when required with zero touch provisioning.





2. Advantech's FWA-1010VC white box vCPE appliance, which is based on Intel Atom architecture, or for demanding on-premises workloads, the FWA-3260 appliance with Intel Xeon Processor D-1500 to provide greater processing headroom, additional encryption offload and higher network throughput.





In addition, the NFVTime solution features a range of LTE, WiFi, LAN and WAN connectivity to help simplify product deployments by leveraging the infrastructure available in a particular location.





The companies stated that by deploying the joint, open vCPE solution on high performance, cost optimised white box appliances, telcos and managed service providers can efficiently expand vCPE-based NFV services targeting small-to-medium sized business (SMB) customers.







