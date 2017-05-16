TE SubCom introduces eLMS fault tracking and performance monitoring

TE SubCom, a TE Connectivity company and a developer and supplier of undersea communications technology, has announced the availability of eLMS (enhanced line monitoring system), its new customisable solution designed to enable continuous tracking of fault conditions and cable performance.





Enhancements to TE SubCom's line monitoring functionality allow cable operators to detect changes in cable performance without the need to interpret raw data, delivering straightforward results and ensuring efficient transmission.





Offering an all-optical line monitoring system that requires no active undersea components, the new eLMS technology will be included in all of SubCom's Open Cable systems and is scheduled to be launched along with a fully-contracted cable system in the fourth quarter of 2017.





SubCom's new eLMS solution is designed to provide improved performance compared with traditional solutions, including:





1. Enhanced resolution, enabling detection of smaller span loss and pump power changes.





2. Graphical user interface providing visual representation of wet plant parameters over time and versus repeater location.





3. Alarm generation based on changes in loss, pump and amplifier parameters, with configurable thresholds.





TE SubCom noted that the new line monitoring equipment (LME) signal interpretation capability within eLMS is intended to eliminate the need for cable operators to manually sift through high loss loopback data utilising enhanced Automatic Signature Analysis (eASA) to detect changes in round-trip span loss and repeater output power, including from multiple terminal locations.







