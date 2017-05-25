T-Mobile Intros Digits to Virtualize Phone Numbers

T-Mobile introduced DIGITS, a technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.



T-Mobile, which plans to introduce the technology to all of its customer phone numbers on May 31. Additional DIGITS line will cost $10 a month with AutoPay.



“Phone numbers are so yesterday—DIGITS are now,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “Starting next week, T-Mobile doesn’t have phone numbers anymore—we have DIGITS. They’re your REAL T-Mobile phone number but with none of the old limits. DIGITS is another industry-shaking Un-carrier innovation aimed at changing wireless for good.”



http://www.t-mobile.com/getDIGITS



