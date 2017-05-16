Sprint Launches SD-WAN with VeloCloud

Sprint launched its Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) services. The service is powered with VeloCloud's SD-WAN solution.



“The rapid change in technology is driving companies to consider SD-WAN as the answer to simplifying network challenges,” said Mike Fitz, vice president of the Sprint Global Wireline Business Unit. “The Sprint SD-WAN dashboard provides our customers with real-time, detailed visibility into the performance of their entire WAN and all of their applications, while single-click deployment minimizes the set-up time for branch offices and temporary sites.”



For connectivity, enterprises can use new or existing Sprint MPLS or broadband internet connectivity, as well as bring their own broadband (BYOBB) from other providers. Sprint manages the customer’s SD-WAN solution across transport vendors, providing an integrated and seamless end-to-end experience.



