Sonus Virtual SBC validated with Wind River Titanium Cloud

Sonus Networks, a provider of solutions that enable secure and intelligent cloud communications, announced that its cloud native session border controller (SBC) Software edition (SBC SWe) has completed the testing and validation process under the Wind River Titanium Cloud ecosystem program.







Following the validation, in collaboration with Wind River Sonus can offer a proven, carrier-grade virtual SBC that is designed to meet service provider requirements in terms of performance, reliability and availability. The partnership expands Sonus' NFVI partner network to simplify onboarding in Wind River environments.





The Wind River Titanium Cloud ecosystem enables the delivery of interoperable standard products optimised for NFV deployment with Titanium Cloud and is intended to speed time-to-market. The combination of Wind River's Titanium Cloud and the Sonus cloud native SBC, is designed to enable service providers to reliably deliver carrier-class, real-time communications in the cloud.





The Sonus SBC SWe offers an advanced software-based, cloud native SBC designed to enable and secure real-time communications. The SBC SWe is designed to provide security, transcoding and signalling and media interworking with the same reliability as Sonus' hardware-based SBC appliances. Sonus noted that validation with Titanium Cloud further enhances its cloud native SBC VNF and expands its strategy of enabling a multi-vendor cloud ecosystem.





Wind River Titanium Cloud is an integrated, high reliability and deployment-ready portfolio of virtualisation software products. Titanium Cloud technologies are designed to allow organisations including service providers to deploy reliable virtualised services faster at lower cost. Titanium Cloud is based on open software standards including Linux, KVM, carrier-grade plugins for OpenStack, Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) and accelerated virtual switching, optimised for Intel architecture platforms.



