Seaborn selects Spread Networks as exclusive sales partner

Seaborn Networks, an independent developer-owner-operator of submarine optical cable systems, announced that Spread Networks is to act as its exclusive channel partner for sales to the financial vertical on Seabras-1, which links New Jersey with Sao Paulo in Brazil.
The agreement covers sales of SeaSpeed, Seaborn's proprietary ultra-low latency (ULL) solution that is claimed to provide the lowest latency connectivity between Carteret, New Jersey and the BM&F Bovespa Stock Exchange in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Seabras-1, which is scheduled to be ready-for-service in June 2017, is the only direct point to point submarine cable system between metro New York and metro Sao Paulo. Circuits are due to be activated on Seabras-1 for the financial sector in July of this year. The Seaborn Networks cable has been in development for over five years, involving a total project cost of over $520 million.
Seaborn is also engaged in building the ARBR cable system between São Paulo and Buenos Aires, which is expected to be ready-for-service in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Spread Networks is a privately-owned telecommunications provider that has built a fibre network that takes the shortest, most direct route from New York to Chicago to enable low latency together with diversity and reliability. Spread Networks provides secure, low latency fibre-based connectivity between New York and Chicago for carriers, the financial sector, government organisations and the research and education sector.
- Seaborn announced in April an agreement with Grupo Werthein, an Argentine investment holding company with significant holdings in the telecoms sector, for the construction of a new subsea optical cable system, ARBR, between Argentina and Brazil. The ARBR cable system will also provide onward connectivity via Seabras-1. At that time, Seaborn stated that combined the ARBR and Seabras-1 cables represent a total investment of more than $575 million.
