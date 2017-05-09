Seaborn selects Spread Networks as exclusive sales partner

Seaborn Networks, an independent developer-owner-operator of submarine optical cable systems, announced that Spread Networks is to act as its exclusive channel partner for sales to the financial vertical on Seabras-1, which links New Jersey with Sao Paulo in Brazil.





The agreement covers sales of SeaSpeed, Seaborn's proprietary ultra-low latency (ULL) solution that is claimed to provide the lowest latency connectivity between Carteret, New Jersey and the BM&F Bovespa Stock Exchange in Sao Paulo, Brazil.





Seabras-1, which is scheduled to be ready-for-service in June 2017, is the only direct point to point submarine cable system between metro New York and metro Sao Paulo. Circuits are due to be activated on Seabras-1 for the financial sector in July of this year. The Seaborn Networks cable has been in development for over five years, involving a total project cost of over $520 million.





Seaborn is also engaged in building the ARBR cable system between São Paulo and Buenos Aires, which is expected to be ready-for-service in the fourth quarter of 2018.





Spread Networks is a privately-owned telecommunications provider that has built a fibre network that takes the shortest, most direct route from New York to Chicago to enable low latency together with diversity and reliability. Spread Networks provides secure, low latency fibre-based connectivity between New York and Chicago for carriers, the financial sector, government organisations and the research and education sector.







