What is resonating in the market today for software-defined networking (SDN) and SD-WAN technologies? Sunil Khandekar, founder and CEO of Nuage Networks, says it is the ability to connect users everywhere with applications anywhere, whether they are in public or private clouds. Real deployments are becoming the new normal.
See video: https://youtu.be/-lPYVzja530
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
SDN Market Update: Sunil Khandekar, Nuage Networks
Wednesday, May 10, 2017 Nuage, Video No comments
0 comments:
Post a Comment