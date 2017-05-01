Rubrik Raises $180M for Cloud Data Management

Rubrik, a start-up based in Palo Alto, California, closed $180 million in Series D funding for its cloud data management solutions.



Rubrik's platform delivers automated cloud data backup, instant recovery, offsite replication and data archival capability. One Intel-powered appliance manages all data in the cloud, at the edge, or on-prem for backup, DR, archival, compliance, analytics, and copy data management. The company said it is on an annual run rate approaching $100 million.



The latest investment round was led by IVP with strong participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners and Greylock Partners, bringing total equity raised to $292 million.



