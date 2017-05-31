Qualcomm unveils Mesh Networking Platform for the connected home

Qualcomm, through its subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, announced the Qualcomm Mesh Networking Platform, combining technologies designed to enable OEMs and broadband carriers to deliver next-generation connected home services.





Devices based on the Qualcomm Mesh Networking Platform can deliver connectivity to smart home devices throughout the home, as well as supporting voice control capabilities, centralised management and security and a range of mesh system features required for carrier-grade networks. Qualcomm is also offering the Mesh Networking reference design to help OEMs in the development of next-generation networking products.

The Qualcomm Mesh Networking Platform is based upon the Qualcomm IPQ40x8/9 network system-on-chip, which the company claims is used in the majority of mesh networking products currently available, and offers features including:





1. Qualcomm WiFi self-organising (SON) suite, designed to ensure comprehensive WiFi coverage, simplified set-up, automated management and traffic optimisation, plus security features.





2. Carrier-Grade features designed to help carriers enhance broadband services via WiFi SON, with APIs available for easier porting of SON to other silicon platforms and cloud-based diagnostics to enable remote monitoring, diagnostics and analytics for troubleshooting.





3. Integrated voice capabilities that allow consumers to control and interact with devices on their network using voice commands, as well as support for APIs for popular cloud-based assistant applications.





4. Backhaul flexibility that allows a variety of backhaul options to help maximise the performance of mesh networks, including 802.11ac, 802.11ad, 802.11ax or Powerline technologies.

5. Qualcomm IoT Connectivity Feature Suite, designed to help ensure compatible and simultaneous use of WiFi, Bluetooth, CSRmesh connectivity and 802.15.4-based technologies across a network, while also supporting communication protocols, cloud services and software frameworks.







