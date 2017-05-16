Pakistan selects ZTE to provide solutions for delivery of digital terrestrial TV

ZTE announced it has signed an agreement with Pakistan Television (PTV) covering digital television services during the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, China.





Under the agreement, PTV will leverage ZTE's technology to enable the delivery of digital TV broadcasts to viewers in Pakistan based on the DTMB (digital terrestrial multimedia broadcast) standard.





ZTE noted that Pakistan announced the adoption of the DTMB standard for digital television broadcasts in 2015 during an event attended by president Xi Jinping of China and prime minister Nawaz Sharif of Pakistan. Pakistan, with a population of nearly 200 million, selected the DTMB technology that was developed by China, following the evaluation of technologies including the European DVB-T and the Japanese ISDB-T standards.





The new agreement between ZTE and PTV encompasses collaboration on R&D of digital terrestrial television technologies, staff training and content. The adoption of the DTMB standard in Pakistan is expected to promote partnerships with Chinese companies in areas including television sets and set top boxes.





ZTE noted that in April of this year it was awarded a tender by China's Ministry of Commerce for a project to deliver digital television services in Pakistan.







