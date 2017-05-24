Oscilloquartz unveils synchronisation solution for small cell deployments

Oscilloquartz, an ADVA Optical Networking company, announced the launch of the OSA 5405 SyncReach, an integrated PTP grandmaster and GNSS receiver featuring a patent-pending dual antenna and receiver and designed to support the large-scale roll out of small cells.





The new technology from Oscilloquartz is engineered to provide accurate and affordable phase synchronisation for the growing small cell market and meet the timing requirements of 4.5G and 5G connectivity. Using the OSA 5405, operators can migrate from legacy GNSS RF antennas and cables to standard copper and fibre Ethernet cabling, allowing reduced capex and opex.





Available in both indoor and outdoor variants, the new OSA 5405 is designed to be deployed in the challenging environments, including urban canyons where GPS signals fail. In addition, the OSA 5405's small size also enables it to be positioned on indoor windows to avoid multi-path signal interference from objects within the building.





The compact design and power-over-Ethernet capabilities of the OSA 5405 enable synchronisation at the edge of the mobile network, allowing a significant reduction in complexity and power requirements, as well as lower costs for installation and operation. A further key feature of the new solution is IP connectivity, enabling synchronisation as a part of Internet of Things (IoT) networks.





The OSA 5405 from Oscilloquartz provides precise GNSS-sourced synchronisation, supported by network-based SyncE and PTP backups. Additionally, in high-rise buildings it can also deliver synchronisation recovered from the GNSS smart receiver over fibre.

The solution is designed to be combined with the ADVA FSP Network Manager with Syncjack assurance to allow efficient operation. In addition, the OSA 5405 uses a dual GNSS antenna and receiver algorithm designed to mitigate interference from multi-path signals that can affect accuracy, particularly in urban canyons.



