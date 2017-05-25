Nutanix Posts Q1 Revenue of $192 Million Up 67% YOY

Nutanix reported Q1 2017 revenue of $191.8 million, up 67% year-over-year from $114.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. Billings reached $234.1 million, growing 47% year-over-year from $159.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. There was a net loss (GAAP) of $112.0 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $46.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016.



“We continue to execute on our strategy of building a cloud operating system that provides our customers maximum choice of hardware platforms. We recently established a partnership with IBM to bring to market the industry’s first hyperconverged solution on Power Systems, and introduced support for HPE ProLiant and Cisco UCS blade servers,” said Dheeraj Pandey, CEO, Nutanix. “Our third quarter results reflect our continue focus on the Global 2000 as well as a measurable improvement in the number of larger deals in the quarter, particularly in North America.”



Some highlights:





Nutanix ended the third quarter of fiscal 2017 with 6,172 end-customers, adding approximately 790 new end-customers during the quarter. Third quarter customer wins included Caterpillar Inc., KYOCERA Communication Systems Co., Ltd., MobileIron, SAIC Volkswagen, Société Générale, and Sprint.

Added Support for New Hardware Platforms: The company announced plans to expand the supported hardware platforms for its enterprise cloud OS Software to include Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) ProLiant rackmount servers and Cisco UCS B-Series blade servers, allowing customers greater choice of hardware.

Partnered with IBM for New HCI Solution: New partnership between Nutanix and IBM® will bring a turnkey hyperconverged solution combining Nutanix’s software and IBM Power Systems targeting high-performance workloads and one-click private clouds for large enterprises.

Expanded Economic Consumption Model with Nutanix Go: Nutanix Go offers qualified U.S. customers a new pricing model that enables enterprises to build their cloud, from hardware to software, using operating budgets. This innovative economic model allows customers to break free of long-term capital budget commitments and align with the purchasing experience of the public cloud.

Increased Number of $1 Million+ Deals: 34 customers with over $1 million in the quarter as a result of an increased focus on large deals.