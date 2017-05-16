Nokia enhances customer care and analytics software for digital services

Nokia has unveiled new machine learning capabilities and expertise designed to help service providers enhance the digital customer experience, specifically via the introduction of new solutions including Autonomous Customer Care and Cognitive Analytics for Crowd Insight software, and the Analytics Office Services suite.





Autonomous Customer Care





The new Autonomous Customer Care software, which targets the customer interaction segment within customer care, is due to be available in the third quarter. The software is designed to provide customers with deep machine learning capabilities that can help resolve service-affecting issues before they happen.





Building upon Nokia's deep digital network and services expertise, Autonomous Customer Care software features interactive care bots with natural language processing (NLP) capabilities and Nokia Bell Labs machine learning algorithms. The software can predict and help resolve issues so that corrective actions can be implemented before they affect customers.





In addition, Autonomous Customer Care can interface with consumer intelligent assistants such as Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa, Microsoft Cortana and Facebook Messenger, allowing subscribers to use natural language and the channel of their choice to troubleshoot and request services.





It was noted that Nokia Bell Labs has evaluated the performance of Autonomous Customer Care with a Tier-1 service provider and found that the machine learning capabilities could predict and resolve up to 70% of residential issues. It also demonstrated that the software could handle up to 80% of care issues without customer support agent intervention when subscribers use interactive bots.





Cognitive Analytics for Crowd Insight





Part of Nokia's customer experience management (CEM) portfolio, Cognitive Analytics for Crowd Insight is a new software application that leverages Nokia Bell Labs' machine learning algorithms to track and analyse the aggregate movement of subscribers using real-time network data rather than GPS or application data. This allows more frequent updates and larger sample sizes to deliver precise, timely change information, with the ability to leverage Nokia analytics installed base with more than 200 customers.





Analytics Office Services





Nokia Analytics Office Services suite, which is currently available, is designed to address the growing demand for analytics experts, including data scientists. The suite is designed to help service providers understand how to use analytics to improve the customer experience, monetise services, run services operations centres and automate their networks.







