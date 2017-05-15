Nokia and KDDI trial 5G on 28 GHz

Nokia and Japanese operator KDDI, serving around 40 million mobile subscribers, announced they have conducted a trial simulating future 5G network demands, providing high-speed, gigabit connectivity inside an apartment block utilising Nokia radio technology on the 28 GHz band.





The trial, conducted between the KDDI Research building and a residential apartment approximately 100 meters away, achieved speeds in excess of 1 Gbit/s over the 28 GHz band, demonstrating how 5G technology can be used inside apartment blocks to meet demand for wireless ultra-broadband including in major cities such as Tokyo, which is estimated to be the world's most densely populated metro area.





The trial with KDDI was carried out in Fujimino City, Saitama Prefecture and represents the first in a series of planned 5G collaborations between Nokia and KDDI following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2016 to develop technologies for a new, faster generation of wireless communications.





The trial specifically involved the Nokia AirScale base station, part of its 5G FIRST end-to-end solution, which provided coverage and connectivity to the apartment block. In addition, Nokia AirFrame provided a commercial platform to enable the cloud RAN and support the transmission of streaming data.



