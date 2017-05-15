Netcracker 12 Targets Operation of Virtual and Cloud Infrastructure

Netcracker Technology announced the launch of Netcracker 12, a new technology platform featuring a comprehensive product suite designed to help service providers accelerate digitalisation and operationalise virtual and cloud infrastructures at scale.





The new Netcracker 12 provides an integrated platform with two-speed architecture and advanced agility layers designed to support rapid customer engagement, while optimising the digital business and operational domains.





The enhanced Netcracker product portfolio aligns to the business, operational and infrastructure needs of digital service providers and encompasses domains including:





1. Digital customer enablement, leveraging a multi-speed architecture and analytics to enable omni-channel customer support and management, also offering an application and partner ecosystem.





2. Digital business enablement, designed to transform legacy customer, partner and revenue management IT environments into cloud-based business systems.





3. Digital operations enablement to help service providers rapidly create and deliver new digital, virtualised, cloud and value-added services over hybrid networks and including NFV management and orchestration and SDN controllers.

4. Digital and cloud infrastructure, comprising virtual network functions (VNFs) including customer-edge, core and value-added VNFs, as well as data centre and NFVI and IoT and M2M modules.





5. Advanced analytics that leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics modules that can be applied to internal and external operations.





6. Cloud platform, a microservices-based, cloud-native platform that serves as the foundation for all Netcracker products and solutions, deployable in private, public or hybrid clouds using a DevOps approach.





7. Business, operations and infrastructure agility layers, comprising an API ecosystem that enables the multi-speed IT architecture.





Netcracker noted that Netcarcker 12 is complemented by an expanded portfolio of professional services, designed to ensure that customers receive the support and guidance required to manage the complexities of a multi-speed IT architecture as they launch digital transformation and virtualisation initiatives.







