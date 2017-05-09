NEC teams with Red Hat for trial of KDDI next generation enterprise platform

NEC announced that it contributed to a successful trial of a next generation enterprise platform by KDDI of Japan, a telecommunications and ICT solution provider serving around 40 million domestic mobile subscribers and over 2,000 large enterprises, in collaboration with Red Hat K.K.





NEC noted that as adoption of 5G and IoT services increases, it anticipates that rapid and efficient development and operation of services will be required across a larger number of servers and network infrastructure systems. As part of its effort to deliver this, NEC participated in trials with Red Hat designed to verify the feasibility of KDDI's next generation integrated platform, which incorporates infrastructure and IaaS elements, and its ability to operate with multiple types of systems.





The recent trials with KDDI, which were conducted earlier in 2017, confirmed the feasibility of delivering advanced functionality including:





1. The use of open cloud technology to deliver quality, reliable system infrastructure for telecommunications carriers.





2. Integrated management of multiple services using simplified infrastructure, flexible services and efficient operations.





3. The maintenance and replacement of servers and storage devices without service interruptions.





4. The provision of advanced monitoring utilising distributed technology developed by the KDDI Research Institute.





NEC stated that the trials were based on the Red Hat OpenStack Platform, which was used to create an open cloud environment, with the infrastructure implemented and managed by NEC. NEC plans to continue working with Red Hat to help deliver the performance needed for KDDI's next generation platform.



