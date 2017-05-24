Municipality of Arvada deploys Siklu radios to enable 1 Gbit/s connectivity

Siklu, a specialist supplier of millimetre-wave radios, announced it has provided high capacity wireless links supporting up to gigabit bandwidth for the city of Arvada in Colorado within the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area.





The Siklu wireless links, deployed by system integrator Netunwired, provide municipal facilities in Arvada with connectivity at up to 1 Gbit/s, and help to eliminate leased line expenses.





Siklu explained that in 2016 a range of municipal facilities including the Arvada police were serviced by a central DS3 leased circuit, split into T1 lines, providing each site with throughput of 1.5 Mbit/s. While the facilities required more bandwidth, the city IT department was unable to implement a uniform network policy or introduce a virtualised server network.

Arvada required a solution able to deliver fibre-like bandwidth, but without the up front installation costs associated with fibre deployment. Therefore the municipality approached wireless system integrator Netunwired, specifying its requirement for a full duplex gigabit service offering reliability suitable for carrying mission critical municipal services.





Netunwired proposed deploying Siklu's EtherHaul millimetre-wave (mmWave) radios and installed a mix of EtherHaul radios designed to provide 99.99% reliability and 1,000 Mbit/s full duplex throughput over the air. In addition, for two longer wireless links it added Siklu's Overbuild long range protocol, which enables mmWave connections to perform close to 100% reliability over a distance of several miles.





Siklu noted that Netunwired completed the bulk of the project within three weeks of its initiation by the city, enabling higher bandwidth connections and enhanced productivity as well as a more robust IT infrastructure.







Earlier in the year, Siklu announced its 70 GHz radios had been deployed to deliver gigabit throughput on Ikei Island in Okinawa, Japan, specifically enabling a high-speed link to a computer graphics school over 1.9 km of open water. The link was provided by GLBB, a major ISP in Japan.



