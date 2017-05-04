MRV expands OptiDriver portfolio with compact OD-4-DCI transport platform

MRV Communications has introduced the OD-4-DCI, its new optical transport platform designed for the data centre interconnect (DCI) market, expanding its OptiDriver family of WDM metro transport solutions.





MRV's new OD-4-DCI solution is designed to enable modular, ultra-high density DCI via a compact 1 RU platform with stackable management functionality providing high bandwidth point-to-point connections between data centres.







The OptiDriver line cards supported in the OD-4-DCI chassis exclusively utilise pluggable optics, designed to enable cost-effective, pay-as-you-grow bandwidth capacity expansion. The use of pluggable optics also means that data centre operators can invest to meet their requirements and upgrade with the latest optical technology. The OD-4-DCI modular design offers flexibility and supports the same optical line cards as other OptiDriver chassis products from the OD-6 to the OD-48 models.





MRV noted that traditionally, data centre operators had the option of either a smaller chassis with fixed optical ports or a large, modular chassis with pluggable optical modules. The OptiDriver portfolio removes this restriction for data centre operators and service providers and allows the use of the same pluggable modules across the OptiDriver range.





In addition, all OptiDriver components can be managed utilising MRV's Pro-Vision life cycle service orchestration (LSO) service management and orchestration software platform.





Regarding the new solution, Adam Scheer, COO at MRV, commented, "By designing the OD-4 DCI as an open and flexible system that can leverage widely available and competitively priced pluggable optics… (it) offers a cost effective and scalable approach… compared with other systems based on a closed or fixed design".



