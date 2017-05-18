Microsoft Builds Cloud Data Centers in Johannesburg and Cape Town

Microsoft announced plans to open cloud data centers in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa by next year. These will be Microsoft's first data centers on the African continent.



The facilities will be used to deliver the Microsoft Cloud — including Microsoft Azure, Office 365 and Dynamics 365.



This announcement brings us to 40 cloud regions around the world



