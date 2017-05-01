Introducing ONAP - the Open Network Automation Platform

What is ONAP?
The Open Network Automation Platform is a project hosted by The Linux Foundation that aims to automate the entire network.
Presenters in this video include: Chris Rice, Senior VP of AT&T Labs; Arpit Joshipura, General Manager for Network & Orchestration at The Linux Foundation; Madam Yang, Deputy General Manager of China Mobile Research Institute; Alla Goldner, Industry Alliances & Standardization at Amdocs; and Dave Reekie, SVP for Research and New Technology at Metaswitch.
Video sponsored by Metaswitch.
https://youtu.be/xFupe2g5S1U
