Infinera Posts Q1 Revenue of $175.5 Million

Infinera reported Q1 2017 GAAP revenue of $175.5 million compared to $181.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 and $244.8 million in the first quarter of 2016. GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 36.5% compared to 38.1% in the fourth quarter of 2016 and 47.5% in the first quarter of 2016. GAAP operating margin for the quarter was (21.6)% compared to (25.3)% in the fourth quarter of 2016 and 6.1% in the first quarter of 2016.





“We started the year with a solid first quarter, exceeding our financial guidance and moving closer to bringing our new Infinite Capacity Engine products to market,” said Tom Fallon, Infinera’s Chief Executive Officer. “With network architectures and customer requirements evolving rapidly, we are seeing increasing opportunities to deliver scalable network solutions that enable our customers’ go-to-market strategies. As we deliver new products in upcoming quarters and new optical engines every few years, I believe we are well positioned to extend our technology differentiation and return to delivering strong financial results.”



