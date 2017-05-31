Huawei releases CloudFAN prototype for cable MSO market

Huawei has introduced at ANGA COM 2017 its CloudFAN prototype for MSOs and demonstrated service provisioning capabilities and smart home applications based on the cloud leveraging cooperation between open protocols and network controllers.





Huawei noted that bandwidth demand is increasing with the adoption of new services such as HD video, over the top (OTT), bring your own device (BYOD), cloud services and Internet of things (IoT), so that operators need to increase the bandwidth of their networks to enable the Gigaband era while also coping with issues such as the time and cost relating to network construction and declining return on investment (ROI).





To address these issues, operators need to explore how to deliver new services efficiently, as well as revamp their business models. Huawei believes that agile, intelligent and open cloud-based networks will be key for operators seeking to transform their businesses.





Huawei is releasing the CloundFAN prototype for the MSO market as part of its All-Cloud Network solution. Based on the distributed converged cable access platform (D-CCAP) solution, the CloudFAN prototype is designed to enable the evolution to the cloud. Via capabilities including support for agile services, converged architectures and intelligent O&M, the CloudFAN prototype is intended to help MSOs to transform their networks.





For home users, the cloud platform of CloudFAN, combined with intelligent terminals, is designed to enable the delivery and flexible configuration of advanced features such as one-touch bandwidth acceleration, intelligent WiFi, home safeguard, security surveillance and parental control.





For enterprise customers, the CloudFAN prototype offers cloud management, which enables automated E2E configuration of business services over DOCSIS (BSoD) and Layer 2 VPN leased lines. Leveraging this platform, enterprises are able to self-deploy new services, adjust bandwidths flexibly, improve new service provisioning efficiency and enhance network security.





Huawei noted that the cloud platform underlying CloudFAN provides support for product integration and interoperability via NetConf and Yang interfaces. This enables the platform to bridge the different requirements of CMTS, I-CCAP, R-MacPHY, R-PHY and DPoE architectures to facilitate network integration.





In particular, next-generation optical line terminals (OLTs) offer support for both FTTH and D-CCAP solutions, as well as providing for interconnection with the CloudFAN cloud platform and network controllers, thereby meeting cloud architecture requirements for the transition to all-optical access in the future.





In addition, the cloud platform of CloudFAN supports intelligent O&M for HFC networks. The O&M functionality includes proactive detection of network-wide faults, automatic identification and demarcation of typical faults, lightweight and visualised web pages and smartphone apps, removing the need for handhold testers and helping to improve network reliability and O&M efficiency.





Huawei noted that its HFC network–based D-CCAP solution has been commercially deployed by MSOs in 30 countries, including Denmark, New Zealand, Spain, Mexico, France, Japan and Brazil, and serving over 50 million home broadband users.



