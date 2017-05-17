Huawei Marine completes survey for SeaX-1 cable system

Huawei Marine Networks, the joint venture between Huawei Technologies and UK-based Global Marine Systems, and Singapore-based Super Sea Cable Networks (SEAX) announced the completion of offshore and inshore marine surveys covering the full route of its SEA Cable Exchange-1 (SeaX-1) submarine cable system that will kink the eastern seaboard of Peninsular Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.





The SeaX-1 cable system comprises a 250 km high-speed, high capacity 24 fibre-pair undersea optical cable that will connect Mersing (Malaysia) with Changi, Singapore and Batam in Indonesia. Once commissioned the cable system, which is designed to meet growing demand for bandwidth in the South East Asia region, will be owned and operated by Super Sea Cable Networks.





Huawei Marine stated that it has commenced manufacturing of the submarine cable for the cable system, with the SEAX-1 cable scheduled to be ready-for-service (RFS) in the first quarter of 2018.





It was noted that SeaX-1 is fully funded and has obtained the necessary licenses to operate submarine and terrestrial cable systems within the territories of Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia.











Huawei Marine announced in September 2016 that it had been selected by Super Sea Cable Networks to deploy the 250 km SeaX-1 subsea cable.



