Hi3G selects Ericsson to upgrade network to prepare for 5G in Scandinavia

Ericsson announced it has been selected by Hi3G Scandinavia, operating as 3 in Denmark and Sweden, for a project to upgrade parts of its radio and transmission network, expand 4G coverage and launch 5G technology.





Under the agreement, Ericsson will replace existing equipment with the advanced Ericsson Radio System solution, which is designed to enable Hi3G to implement higher order MIMO and massive MIMO technology to expand coverage and capacity in its network in Sweden.





Ericsson has also been selected to deploy its MINI-LINK microwave solutions, including the MINI-LINK 6363 and MINI-LINK 6352 for E-band platforms, into HiG3's microwave transmission network.





Ericsson's MINI-LINK 6600 portfolio is designed to deliver high capacity, low latency, support for large numbers of 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports and Layer 3 VPN in a compact platform. The deployment of MINI-LINK outdoor units and indoor units allows any network scenario to be supported, including multiband solutions, with high performance and low cost of ownership.

The combination of Ericsson Radio System and MINI-LINK microwave solutions will enable Hi3G to meet the demands of increasing traffic, as well as reduce latency and prepare its network for the move to 5G which is expected to result a massive increase in connected devices via the Internet of Things (IoT). Ericsson noted that the project marks a significant step towards expanding the capacity of the Hi3G network in Denmark and Sweden and it moves to 5G.



