Google Cloud Platform launches No. Virginia region

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) activated its latest cloud region: Northern Virginia (us-east4). The region has three zones (data centers) and now supports GCP compute, Big Data, storage and networking cloud services.

With this addition, Google now has four regions serving the Americas market including Oregon, Iowa and South Carolina. Future regions are planned in São Paulo, Montreal and California.

