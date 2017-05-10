Google Cloud Platform (GCP) activated its latest cloud region: Northern Virginia (us-east4). The region has three zones (data centers) and now supports GCP compute, Big Data, storage and networking cloud services.
With this addition, Google now has four regions serving the Americas market including Oregon, Iowa and South Carolina. Future regions are planned in São Paulo, Montreal and California.
https://cloudplatform.googleblog.com/2017/05/Google-Cloud-Platform-launches-Northern-Virginia-region.html
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Google Cloud Platform launches No. Virginia region
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
