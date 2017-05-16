GlobeNet expands facilities in Rio de Janeiro and Colombia

GlobeNet, a wholesale provider of telecom infrastructure in the Americas, announced that the expansion of its colocation facility in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and the construction of a new data centre facility in Barranquilla, Colombia are scheduled to be completed in August as part of efforts to address increasing demand for wholesale telco and IT services in the Latin American market.







Both of the facilities are designed to expand GlobeNet's strategy of providing neutral interconnection for international and local operators, as well as enabling access to international destinations via its subsea cable system. These latest expansions complement GlobeNet's existing optical cable network, which spans more than 23,500 km throughout the Americas.





Regarding the expansions, Eduardo Falzoni, CEO at GlobeNet, said, "The 200 sq. metre, upgradeable tier III data centre in Barranquilla allows integrators to offer sensitive customers a secure and resilient environment, diverse from Bogotá, to fulfil IT, security and disaster recovery needs… adjacent to GlobeNet's subsea cable landing station it will support the full suite of IaaS services".











GlobeNet noted that Internet penetration in the Latin America region is forecast to rise from around 56% in 2016 to nearly 61% by 2019 according to data from Internet World, with Brazil and Colombia in the top three Latin American countries in terms of Internet users in 2016. The study estimated that there were 139 million users in Brazil and 28.5 million in Colombia at the end of 2016.



In May last year, GlobeNet launched 100 Gbit/s wavelength services from New York and Miami in the U.S. to key data centres in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in Brazil. Leveraging advanced DWDM technology, GlobeNet's wavelength services offer support for application types and protocols including SONET/SDH, IP and ATM. GlobeNet noted at the time that it had expanded its network to São Paulo via a PoP at Equinix's SP2 facility in 2015.



Recently, GlobeNet announced the appointment of Erick W. Contag as executive chairman and Eduardo Falzoni as CEO. Mr. Contag previously served as GlobeNet CEO from 2008. Mr Falzoni joined Globenet as chief commercial officer in 2016, having previously served in senior roles with companies including Latin American Nautilus, Telecom Italia Sparkle and Telecom Argentina.







