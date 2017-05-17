Global Capacity expands 7 One Marketplace Ethernet access points

Global Capacity, the provider of connectivity as-a-service based on its One Marketplace platform, announced the expansion of seven One Marketplace points of presence (PoPs) in its North American network, including six Ethernet local access aggregation points and three high performance Ethernet Backbone points designed to support demanding cloud, over-the-top applications and data services.





The new locations that have been Ethernet-enabled include Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, Minneapolis, plus three new PoPs in Boston, Kansas City, Missouri and Vienna, Virginia, while locations added to the Ethernet backbone include Kansas City, Missouri, Minneapolis and Toronto, Ontario in Canada.





These key aggregation points support the provision of diverse route options, more competitive pricing and a selection of network access services for One Marketplace customers. Global Capacity noted that Ethernet is the technology of choice for SD-WAN, hybrid WAN and cloud connectivity, and the demand for these enterprise services is driving the continuing expansion and investment in its network.

Earlier in 2017, Global Capacity announced the expansion of its national Ethernet service, strengthening its position as a major provider of Ethernet over Copper (EoC) solutions in the U.S. The investment in CO facility equipment enables the company to use existing copper infrastructure to deliver from 1 up to 100 Mbit/s access to customers and address growing demand for hybrid and SD-WAN network solutions. Global Capacity expanded its Ethernet services footprint in 264 cities across 36 metro markets in 20 states.





Global Capacity announced in April a partnership with VeloCloud Networks, the Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN company, to enable the delivery of managed SD-WAN services, expanding its global enterprise networking portfolio with new software defined services.





Earlier this year, Global Capacity launched Ethernet Multi-Cloud Connect service, a virtual network service based on its One Marketplace software-defined platform that allows enterprises to build multiple cloud services from a single port to access hybrid and multi-cloud solutions across multiple locations.





Jack Lodge, president of Global Capacity, noted with regards to the latest expansion, "Last year, Global Capacity achieved 37% growth in installed Ethernet revenue driven by cloud and data centre connectivity, and the higher traffic needs of the data-driven society… Global Capacity will continue to invest in the One Marketplace network… (to) connect business locations in more markets to key destinations over greater bandwidth and high performance Ethernet".







