Gamma selects Infinera XTM Series for UK dark fibre aggregation

Infinera announced that Gamma, a provider of communication services to the UK business market, has deployed the Infinera XTM Series platform for its UK dark fibre aggregation network.





The project marks the completion in London of the first phase of Gamma's national network roll-out. Deployment of the Infinera XTM Series and EMXP packet-optical transport switch is designed to enable Gamma to integrate Layer 1 transport and Layer 2 metro Ethernet functionality and enhance control and scalability of its network leveraging a single platform.





Gamma provides voice, data and mobile products and services to small, medium and large business customers, the public sector and not-for-profit organisations in the UK. The service provider's new aggregation network is based on dark fibre from a third party company and replaces previously rented access connections, also extending its network into metro networks across the UK. Based in Newbury, Berkshire, Gamma has six main locations with offices in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Portsmouth, as well as Budapest in Hungary.





The initial phase of Gamma's London metro network, which was implemented in partnership with Xantaro, expands its number of access locations 10-fold and is designed to enable greater control of the growth, management and economics of its infrastructure in key locations.





Infinera's XTM Series platform provides Gamma with 1, 10 and 100 Gigabit Ethernet service capabilities in its metro core networks. The modular and scalable system features pluggable optics offering low power and high density performance for the efficient delivery of Ethernet services.

Using the XTM Series, Gamma is able to interconnect aggregation points closer to end customers, with the platform serving as an access onramp for IP/Ethernet-based services such as Layer 2 and 3 VPNs, VoIP and direct Internet access. The network architecture also supports packet-optical capabilities such as Ethernet Ring Protection version 2 (ERPv2) with multiple classes of service for enhanced resiliency and service differentiation.







