Fujitsu and Mirantis partner to deliver OpenStack-based cloud infrastructure

Fujitsu Limited and Mirantis, the managed open cloud company, announced the signing of a global, strategic collaboration agreement designed to facilitate the adoption of open cloud infrastructure based on OpenStack and related open source technologies such as Kubernetes.





Under the agreement, Fujitsu and Mirantis will work together to integrate Mirantis Cloud Platform, which was introduced in April along with a new build-operate-transfer open infrastructure delivery model, with Fujitsu hardware, software and support capabilities. As part of the collaboration, Fujitsu becomes Mirantis' strategic partner for the methodology and will introduce it to customers.





Mirantis noted that its approach to infrastructure delivery differs from the traditional software-centric method based on licensing and support subscriptions. Mirantis is developing an operations-centric approach, whereby open infrastructure is continuously delivered with an operations SLA via a managed service or by the customer. This model means that software updates are implemented incrementally with no down time.





Fujitsu currently offers a range of private cloud offerings, and through the agreement will introduce the new privately managed global OpenStack solution based on Mirantis Cloud Platform from June 2017 in Japan, with plans to expand availability to other regions in the future.





Mirantis released a commercially-supported distribution of OpenStack and Kubernetes, delivered in a single package, as well as the new build-operate-transfer delivery model, in April.





Mirantis Cloud Platform (MCP) 1.0 is an open cloud software offering a single platform for orchestration of VMs, containers and bare metal compute resources that expands Mirantis OpenStack to include Kubernetes for container orchestration. The platform complements virtual compute stacks with open source software defined networking (SDN), specifically Mirantis OpenContrail for VMs and bare metal, and Calico for containers.





The software features DriveTrain, providing the foundation for DevOps style lifecycle management of the open cloud software stack by enabling continuous integration, testing and delivery through a CI/CD pipeline. It also supports availability SLAs via continuous monitoring of the open cloud software stacks through a unified set of software services and dashboards with StackLight.







