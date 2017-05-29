Frontier to deploy Nokia's G.fast in Conn.

Frontier Communications will deploy Nokia's G.fast technology to increase in-building broadband speeds for customers living in apartment and multi-dwelling units (MDU) across Connecticut. The project is described as a state-wide network expansion initiative. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Nokia said its G.fast solution will allow Frontier to use the last few hundred meters of existing copper located in buildings to deliver ultra-broadband access to customers. The solution leverages SDN and is compliant with NetConf and Yang models.



Steve Gable, Frontier EVP and Chief Technology Officer said: "Nokia's field-proven G.fast solution will help Frontier quickly bring ultra-broadband access to customers by using the existing copper twisted pair wiring that is often found in apartment buildings. Without it, we'd have to drill holes and pull fiber into each apartment unit we serve, a time consuming and challenging process that can be frustrating for customers. Nokia's solution allows us to deliver new enhanced services without ever having to enter the place of residence."



http://www.nokia.com