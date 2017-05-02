Four M-CORD Demo Videos

Demo 1 - Optimized Core for IoT
Mobile CORD (M-CORD) offers the potential to serve as the optimized core for IoT applications. Rishi Maulick, Architect for Radisys, walks us through a demo. Key capabilities shown include MME disaggregation, Connectionless GW, and Core Slicing.
See video: https://youtu.be/plAzYnlxRrU
Demo 2 - SDN-based Scalable Core
Mobile network operators must design their next gen infrastructure to handle huge volumes of IoT traffic. M-CORD can help handle excessive signal overhead by providing network slicing and flow classification at the RAN. Here is an overview of an M-CORD demo, presented by Aseem Parikh, VP, Solutions and Partnerships at ON.Lab and sponsored by Radisys.
See video: https://youtu.be/WGKMQcVVGdU
Demo 3 - End-to-end Slicing
5G will do much more than just enabling higher speeds. It will bring innovative services with different quality of services. M-CORD enables end-to-end network slicing at both the core and RAN. This video features a demonstration. Presented by Aseem Parikh, VP, Solutions and Partnerships at ON.Lab and sponsored by Radisys.
See video: https://youtu.be/9zLdOZWM7kY
Demo 4 - Public Safety
M-CORD can enable the network to deliver a better experience for specific applications. This demo shows how an emergence response application on a mobile handset can enable better video delivery to a public safety operator when network slicing is enabled. Our demo simulates a parking lot accident where a bicyclist is struck down by a car. The demo features the Xpose Emergency Broadcast System and application.
See video: https://youtu.be/Y_cFSqXyg_0
