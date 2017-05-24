Fastly, provider of edge cloud solutions, raises $50m in Series E funding

Fastly based in San Francisco, the edge cloud platform:





a. Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, current CEO of Fastly.





b. Developer of an edge cloud platform designed to enable secure and scalable delivery of digital services.





c. Which has raised total funding of approximately $129 million in four rounds from investors including Iconiq Capital, Amplify Partners, August Capital, O'Reilly AlphaTech Ventures OATV, Battery Ventures and IDG Ventures.





Announced it has raised $50 million in new funding in a Series E round led by Sorenson Capital, with participation from additional new investor Sapphire Ventures and existing investors Iconiq Capital, Amplify Partners, August Capital, O'Reilly AlphaTech Ventures OATV and IDG Ventures. The company stated that including this latest round it has raised a total of approximately $180 million to date.





Fastly stated that since the introduction of its edge cloud platform, the company has achieved more than 100% annualised revenue growth over the last two quarters and is approaching breakeven based on an annualised run rate of $100 million. Fastly cited customers including online destinations such as The New York Times, Airbnb, Spotify, Pinterest and Ticketmaster.





Fastly's edge cloud platform provides a suite of application delivery, video and streaming, and cloud security solutions, including the recently-announced Image Optimizer, Load Balancer and Web Application Firewall (WAF), which were launched in April this year.





In October 2016, Fastly introduced its Managed CDN solution, designed to provide businesses with custom CDN solutions that meet individual customer requirements. The Managed CDN offering combines a customer’s existing network infrastructure with Fastly's content delivery platform.







