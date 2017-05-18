EXFO introduces Universal Virtual Sync software for network latency monitoring

EXFO, the specialist supplier of network test, monitoring and analytics solutions, launched Universal Virtual Sync, a software-based solution designed to enable communications service providers to accurately and cost-effectively measure network latency.





EXFO's new Universal Virtual Sync software tool provides real-time visibility into latency behaviour helps operators improve service quality instantly for applications such as video, VoIP and interactive services, and is also key to assuring the sub-millisecond latency performance necessary for C-RAN, 5G and NFV applications.





The company noted that latency, or delay, can be an issue for subscribers using interactive, real-time applications such as streaming and gaming, and can lead to churn if the quality of experience does not meet expectations. In addition, for service providers latency is difficult to manage and is different for upstream and downstream IP traffic.





These factors means that service providers require a solution that allows them to reliably measure unidirectional latency in order to identify the direction of degradations and the location of excessive or uncontrolled delay. The new EXFO Universal Virtual Sync solution is designed to enable service providers to address this need.





Regarding the new solution, Claudio Mazzuca, EXFO VP of systems and services, commented, "Customers are demanding more bandwidth, better coverage and predictable service performance… so service providers need a strategy for network latency management… EXFO's standards-compliant measurement algorithm is simple to deploy and there is no hardware to install, maintain or upgrade, which delivers capex and opex savings".









