EXFO introduces tunable CWDM OTDR module

EXFO, the network test, monitoring and analytics company, announced the launch of the FTB-740C-CWDM product, a tunable optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) for testing all 18 ITU-defined CWDM channels using the compact FTB-1 platform and without the need to swap modules.





The new EXFO solution is designed to ensure that multiple-service operators (MSOs) and contractors have the CWDM wavelength required for characterising through multiplexers and demultiplexers (mux/demux) to provide end-to-end link characterisation and troubleshooting for commercial services, C-RAN networks and metro Ethernet deployments.





In addition, EXFO's latest OTDR is designed to scale in line with customer requirements and allows users to start with as few as eight wavelengths. From the base configuration, customers can add further CWDM wavelengths or other fibre characterisation features as required via software update in the field.





Key features of the new FTB-740C-CWDM tunable OTDR include:





1. 18 x CWDM channels covered on a single OTDR port.





2. Support for in-service testing of active networks.





3. Offers high-resolution and short dead zones.





4. Facility to select favourite or imported channels list.





The OTDR is available in standard and Pro models, housed in the FTB-1v2 lightweight and compact test platform, enables field technicians to carry out dedicated optical, Ethernet and multi-service test applications.



