Ericsson introduces Dynamic Orchestration for physical/virtual networks

Ericsson has launched its Dynamic Orchestration solution, designed to facilitate the introduction and closed-loop automation of services across physical and virtual networks, as part of the company's strategy to enable IT transformation for its customers.





Ericsson Dynamic Orchestration offers a flexible and modular solution for the management of existing technologies, while also enabling the provision and control virtualisation capabilities.





Delivering support for zero-touch automation, rapid provisioning and policy-driven service assurance, Ericson's Dynamic Orchestration, which is being showcased at TM Forum Live! in Nice, can help operators achieve faster time to market and enhance their ability to deliver new and differentiated services.





Ericsson noted that leveraging advances in IT networking and driven by the evolution towards 5G and IoT, services are becoming more cloud-based. This means that service providers need to be able to both deliver services on demand and respond to changing requirements in real time, necessitating faster provisioning and the enforcement and monitoring of SLAs.





A key element within the Ericsson Digital Support Systems portfolio, the new Dynamic Orchestration offering is designed to provide operators with the tools needed to transition to software defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualisation (NFV). The solution integrates software with professional services and automates multiple layers to enable the creation, delivery and assurance of digital services such as software defined WAN (SD-WAN), VPN and 5G network slicing.





Dynamic Orchestration is an end-to-end, automated service orchestration solution that supports validation of virtual network functions (VNFs), design and onboarding of new services, inventory, resource and capacity management, service configuration management and service assurance.



