Equinix Takes on Board 29 Verizon Data Centers

Equinix completed its previously-announced acquisition of 29 data centers and their operations from Verizon Communications. The deal was first announced in December 2016.



The transaction, which was valued at $3.6 billion in cash, includes over 1,000 customers, of which over 600 are net new, and approximately three million gross square feet of data center space. The 29 data centers are located across 15 cities in North and Latin America, three markets of which are new to Equinix (Bogota, Culpepper and Houston), bringing Equinix's total global footprint to over 175 International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers across 44 markets and approximately 17 million gross square feet.



Among the newly acquired properties is the NAP of the Americas in Miami, Florida. a key interconnection point, hub and gateway for Latin America. The NAP of the Americas is the fourth largest Internet exchange point in the U.S. It hosts the termination points of 15 subsea cable systems and more than 120 global networks interconnecting to approximately 150 countries. Equinix also noted that the data center in Culpepper, Virginia (CU1, CU2, CU3 and CU4) represents one of the most secure and technologically sophisticated data center campuses in the eastern U.S. The Culpepper data center is designed to meet the highest government standards."The 29 new data centers greatly expand our ability to enable global interconnection within our robust ecosystems, as the economies of North, Central and South America continue to thrive. I am especially thrilled to welcome over 250 new employees and the hundreds of new customers to the Equinix family," stated Karl Strohmeyer, President, Americas, Equinix.