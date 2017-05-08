Equinix provides direct access to Oracle Cloud at Washington DC IBX facility

Equinix, the global interconnection and data centre company and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork, announced the availability of dedicated, private access to the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure IaaS offering via the Equinix Cloud Exchange.





Direct access via Equinix enables enterprise customers to migrate applications and data to Oracle Cloud and gain low latency connectivity for an enhanced user experience. The latest agreement builds on previous collaborations between Equinix and Oracle to enable direct access to Oracle's suite of cloud services, including PaaS and SaaS solutions, in markets worldwide.





Under the new agreement, access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will initially be available via the Oracle Cloud Network Service FastConnect in the Equinix Washington, DC International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre; additional markets scheduled to be added during the year.





Equinix noted that leveraging Cloud Exchange and API integration with Oracle's FastConnect, customers are able to establish direct connectivity between on-premises infrastructure and Oracle Cloud environments. This allows customers to adopt a hybrid cloud model, with the ability to reliably and efficiently move application, middleware and database workloads between on-premises systems and the Oracle Cloud.





Equinix cited examples of hybrid deployments enabled by the collaboration including:





1. Customers wishing to migrate and host complex, multi-tier solutions in the cloud while minimising production downtime.

2. Customers with the need to perform analytics on large data sets residing in Oracle databases, which can host Oracle solutions on-premises inside Equinix and, via FastConnect on Equinix Cloud Exchange, extend their network into the Oracle Cloud, so removing data size limits, increasing throughput and reducing latency.





3. Customers wishing to consolidate databases into Oracle Exadata Cloud Service but with limited capacity in their existing data centre, who can place Oracle Exadata racks inside Equinix and connect to Oracle Cloud for high availability.





Oracle FastConnect, offering private access to Oracle Cloud on Equinix Cloud Exchange, is scheduled to be available in six markets, including Washington DC, Chicago, Amsterdam, London and Sydney, by the end of 2017. Equinix Cloud Exchange is currently available in 21 markets worldwide across North America, Europe and Asia.



