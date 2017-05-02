Epsilon Expands its Cloud Link eXchange with Netrality

Epsilon, a privately-owned global communications service provider, is deploying its Cloud Link eXchange Platform (CloudLX) within Netrality Properties' 210 N Tucker meet me room (MMR) with direct connection to 900 Walnut’s MMR in St. Louis.



Customers of Netrality Properties will now be able to connect via a single physical connection to CloudLX and access leading cloud service providers and Internet exchanges, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.



“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Epsilon, specifically in our St. Louis core interconnection locations. Epsilon’s CloudLX will create a unique value for our customers and provide a simple platform for connecting and growing their cloud-based services,” says Clarissa Joyce, Director of Business Development in St. Louis. “We are offering customers new options for cloud enablement and providing a dynamic environment for leveraging the cloud in their operations.”



http://www.epsilontel.com/data-connectivity/cloud-access