Discovery partners with Equinix

Equinix announced a collaboration with Discovery Communications, a content provider serving around 3 billion viewers in 220 countries, for the implementation of an Interconnection Oriented Architecture (IOA) designed to enable Discovery to transform its digital business operations to a fully cloud-based, distributed model.





Under the agreement, by colocating its IT infrastructure in Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX) data centres in Ashburn, London, UK and Paris, France, Discovery is aiming to consolidate 80% of its IT infrastructure, optimise the delivery of content worldwide, and accelerate real-time delivery via low-latency connectivity.





The deployment encompasses the consolidation of approximately 80% of Discovery's back-office support systems, applications and network connectivity, and also provides access to Equinix Media Cloud Ecosystem for Entertainment (EMCEE) solution, which provides a gateway to media services in the public cloud.





With IOA on Platform Equinix, Discovery is able to leverage localised delivery of cloud-supported services with secure, direct connections to help improve efficiency and reduce costs. Equinix's IOA offers a proven and repeatable engagement model designed to transform the IT delivery architecture from a siloed, centralised model to an interconnected and distributed model.





Equinix noted that its global interconnection platform provides media and entertainment companies with solutions including Equinix Cloud Exchange, which provides direct access to cloud service providers including AWS, Google Cloud Platform, IBM Softlayer and Microsoft Azure and Office 365.





Equinix EMCEE is designed to optimise content creation, global distribution and services for media and entertainment companies. EMCEE enables efficient workflows for content creation, as well as providing reliable distribution to end users worldwide. The solution incorporates the company's Performance Hub and Data Hub solutions.





EMCEE offers access to over 1,400 networks, carriers, mobile providers and ISPs and peering with content delivery networks (CDNs), multiple system operators (MSOs) and social media platforms, as well as direct access major cloud service providers via Equinix Cloud Exchange.



