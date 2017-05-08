Dell Readies its 14G Poweredge Servers

Dell EMC will launch the 14th generation of its Poweredge servers as soon as Intel releases its new Xeon processors.



Increasde application performance and response time – with 19X more Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) low latency storage than the prior generation.

One-click BIOS tuning enables quick-and-easy deployment of many processing-intensive workloads

Enhanced storage capacity and flexibility lets customers tailor their storage configurations to their application needs especially in a software-defined-storage (SDS) environment

Newly enhanced systems management features embedded in the Dell EMC PowerEdge portfolio uniquely automate productivity and simplify lifecycle management from server deployment to retirement.

The new 14G PowerEdge servers will be embedded in storage and data center appliances, hyper-converged appliances and racks, ready nodes, bundles and other Dell EMC solutions. Key enhancements include: